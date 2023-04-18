Meet The Actor Playing General Hospital's New Ethan Lovett

Considering Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) first came to Port Charles as a con artist on "General Hospital" in the 1980s, it's no surprise that her son Ethan Lovett also had a checkered past — including running occasional cons of his own. Actor Nathan Parsons played the role from 2009 to 2012, with occasional returns over the years. The last time Ethan was seen on-screen was in 2020 when Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Olivia Falconeri (Lisa Locicero) were trying to track down a missing Holly.

It turned out that Holly had been kidnapped by the evil Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), and he had not only killed her sister Paloma Perez (also Samms) but also kidnapped Ethan to force Holly to do his bidding. With the help of Robert and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), Holly's fiery fakeout exit allowed her to get out from under Victor's control, as she pretended she had a catastrophic burn injury and set out to find Ethan. Now, as Victor's reign of terror kicks into high gear, Felicia met up with Holly at a hotel just off the Venezuelan coast to get the former con artist's help. Holly had tracked Ethan to the island, and the two women bribed their way into an auction. They were shocked to find Ethan himself was a captive and was put up for bid — with the winner allowed to kill him!

Fans were also in for another shock.