General Hospital's Kristen Alderson Opens Up To Maurice Benard About Her Brother Eddie's Cancer Journey

Kristen Alderson became a soap opera fan favorite when she played Star Manning on the ABC sudser, "One Life to Live." When the show was canceled, her character along with a few others were brought over to "General Hospital" for a time, until a lawsuit prevented the show from using them. So Alderson was recast as Kiki Jerome, the daughter of mafioso Ava Jerome (Maura West). Kiki got embroiled in soapy drama with brothers Michael and Morgan Corinthos (Chad Duell and Bryan Craig), until 2015 when she had to leave the show to help her brother Eddie Alderson, who was battling cancer. Eddie had played Matthew Buchanan on "OLTL," and the siblings were very close in real life.

Alderson had previously dated "GH" co-star Chad Duell, but the couple eventually went their separate ways. Since her time on soaps, she's gone on to create a wildly successful gaming channel on Twitch. Alderson even had Duell on her show and while they played the game "Dead by Daylight" together, they talked about various shows they were on, and they fielded admiring fan comments.

Recently, the actress took time to discuss her career, as well as go into great detail about her brother's cancer situation.