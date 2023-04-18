Jinger Duggar Vuolo Quashes Rumors About A Split From Husband Jeremy

There are strict rules to follow when you are born into the Duggar family, made famous by the popular TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On." The family's conservative religious values bleed into every aspect of their lives, from how they dress to how they are allowed to date. Even as the children grow older and form their own families, they are still expected to fall in line with the Duggar ideology, which includes not using birth control and a strict dress code for women that bans pants.

When it comes to breaking the rules, no one does it better than the rebel of the brood, Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Since marrying her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger has paved a path of her own. She's decided to wear pants and is raising her kids in a much more relaxed environment.

Some fans of the Duggar family thought Jinger would be the first member of the family to break a major rule and divorce her spouse. Recently, rumors were swirling that the pair were on the rocks, but the former reality star turned author has set the record straight on where her relationship stands.