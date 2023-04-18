Jinger Duggar Vuolo Quashes Rumors About A Split From Husband Jeremy
There are strict rules to follow when you are born into the Duggar family, made famous by the popular TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On." The family's conservative religious values bleed into every aspect of their lives, from how they dress to how they are allowed to date. Even as the children grow older and form their own families, they are still expected to fall in line with the Duggar ideology, which includes not using birth control and a strict dress code for women that bans pants.
When it comes to breaking the rules, no one does it better than the rebel of the brood, Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Since marrying her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger has paved a path of her own. She's decided to wear pants and is raising her kids in a much more relaxed environment.
Some fans of the Duggar family thought Jinger would be the first member of the family to break a major rule and divorce her spouse. Recently, rumors were swirling that the pair were on the rocks, but the former reality star turned author has set the record straight on where her relationship stands.
The Vuolos aren't splitting up
Rumors that the couple split began swirling in early April when Jinger Duggar Vuolo posted pictures from a trip to see her family in Arkansas on Instagram. In one pic, in which she's seen holding her nephew, Truett, she's not wearing her wedding ring. The speculation kicked into high gear a week later when Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, canceled a planned YouTube Live session just hours after promoting it. "Something came up and we weren't able to jump on that YouTube Live today," Jinger said on her Instagram Story (via The U.S. Sun). "But stay tuned, we plan to do it later this week."
Though Jinger was seen wearing her ring in the video, fans still worried that things were tense between the couple. True to their promise, the couple did go through with the planned YouTube Live on April 14 and reassured their fans that things are going well. In the YouTube video, Jeremy said, "We're not getting divorced," putting his hand on Jinger's knee. Jinger added. "We're fine. We're great. We love being with each other."
Jinger also set the record straight about that IG photo. She claimed that she was wearing her ring, and Jeremy pointed out that the camera mirrors what is shot and therefore, it was actually her bare right hand in the photo. Fans seem to be happy with this answer, with one viewer commenting, "It's good to see you thriving. You seem like a happy and supportive couple. I wish you the best."