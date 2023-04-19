Stephen Nichols Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Days Of Our Lives' Bloody Showdown

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching the exciting storyline involving Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) unfold for weeks. Bo has been reunited with his sister Kayla and his best friend Steve, but it wasn't quite the reunion that fans expected. Instead of having emotional moments together and reminiscing about the past, Bo was cold and wanted little to do with his old life in Salem. Instead, he's been focused on following in the business footsteps of his biological father, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and finding a way for Kayla to continue Dr. Rolf's work in order to give him his youth back and start a new life.

Of course, Steve and Kayla have other ideas and were hoping to get Bo to come to his senses. The couple have confronted Bo about his behavior multiple times, and during one such occasion, things got very tense. Bo whipped out his gun and even pulled the trigger, shooting in Steve's direction. Of course, the cliffhanger left fans worried about Steve's well-being after Bo looked to be splattered with blood. Although, they soon found out that Bo had shot a bottle of wine instead.

Recently, Nichols gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the seemingly bloody confrontation.