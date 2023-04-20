5 Unusual Details About King Charles' Coronation

King Charles III is, quite literally, a born ruler. His entire life has been spent in observation and training for the moment the world will finally witness on May 6, 2023: His coronation as Great Britain's king. It's a heavy responsibility, and Charles will inevitably be compared to his mother, the late, beloved Queen Elizabeth II. But he has embraced his new role with enthusiasm, keeping up with an almost nonstop schedule of traveling, receptions, and official events.

In less than a year, Charles has inspected military parades, planted a tree in his mother's name, made a state visit to Germany (and addressed a crowd in flawless German!), hosted the family Christmas festivities, given out commemorative coins at Easter services, and knighted legendary Queen guitarist Brian May. With everything that he's been going through in recent years, Charles might appreciate being allowed to sit on the historic King Edward's Chair for a few minutes while the church officiants at Westminster Abbey do their work.

The entire event will be filled with crowd-pleasing moments such as the royals' balcony appearance, at Buckingham Palace, and Prince George's first official job as one of his grandfather's pages. We'll also see some unexpected touches among the age-old rituals. Here's just a taste of what we can expect.