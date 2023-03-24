The Unexpected Music Superstar Who Wants To Perform At King Charles' Coronation Festivities

King Charles' coronation is slated for May 6, 2023. However, tensions surrounding the big event are high. One cause of tension is the swirling speculation that if Prince Harry and Meghan make an appearance at the coronation, Prince William and Kate will not even talk to them for fear that anything said could be published in a sequel to "Spare."

Another difficulty surrounding the coronation is the struggle to find a musical act to perform. Many musicians have reportedly been contacted for the gig but declined, including Sir Elton John, Adele, the Spice Girls, Robbie Williams, and Harry Styles. Elton John's team stated that he cannot perform due to scheduling issues, but it is believed many artists have turned down the coronation because of scandals surrounding the monarchy.

However, there is one artist who has publicly stated that they would like to perform at King Charles' coronation, due to their admiration of the late Queen Elizabeth II.