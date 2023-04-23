Sofia Richie Turns Heads With Custom Chanel Wedding Dress

The love between Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge may have been front and center on their wedding day, but right behind it was Richie's custom Chanel dress. While guests got to see the gown in all its glory, the rest of us will have to settle for a video posted to social media, courtesy of the bride and Vogue Weddings. The dress has both modern and classic touches, cut with a high halter neckline and flowing train, and adorned with intricate beads and embellishments. (Look closely and you might catch the hidden heart-shaped embroidery on the bodice!) To finish the look, Richie wore a dramatic sparkly veil for a full-on fairytale effect.

The model collaborated closely with Chanel to perfect the design, a process that involved creating three dresses in total, she explained to Vogue ahead of her wedding date. "I was extremely intimidated coming into these fittings just because Chanel is such a big house," she shared. "But they were so open to hearing my thoughts and suggestions, and they were so lovely to work with, and I adore everyone that I got to know along the process. It's something I'll never forget." Of her show-stopping halter-style dress, Richie added, "It is such magic. [...] I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."