Sofia Richie Turns Heads With Custom Chanel Wedding Dress
Sofia Richie is the kind of low-key style and beauty icon that feels both aspirational and easy to emulate. She's worked with brands like Macy's bar III, Rolla's, and River Island, plus she serves as the beauty director of skincare company Nudestix. Not to mention, her OOTD snaps on Instagram are quintessential California cool meets vacay glamour. Oh, and to top it all off, she comes from a fashionable family, as the daughter of fashion designer Diane Alexander.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the influencer and model chose a stunning look in which to walk down the aisle. Richie married Elliot Grainge on April 22 in the South of France, People reports, one year after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Richie dropped hints that wedding bells were just around the corner, sharing one photo of herself in an icy-hued dress with the caption, "Something bleue," and another showing off a black-and-white outfit in Antibes, where she'd soon get married. However, Richie saved the best for her wedding day, when she revealed a head-turning custom-made gown.
Sofia Richie's Chanel wedding gown is 'such magic'
The love between Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge may have been front and center on their wedding day, but right behind it was Richie's custom Chanel dress. While guests got to see the gown in all its glory, the rest of us will have to settle for a video posted to social media, courtesy of the bride and Vogue Weddings. The dress has both modern and classic touches, cut with a high halter neckline and flowing train, and adorned with intricate beads and embellishments. (Look closely and you might catch the hidden heart-shaped embroidery on the bodice!) To finish the look, Richie wore a dramatic sparkly veil for a full-on fairytale effect.
The model collaborated closely with Chanel to perfect the design, a process that involved creating three dresses in total, she explained to Vogue ahead of her wedding date. "I was extremely intimidated coming into these fittings just because Chanel is such a big house," she shared. "But they were so open to hearing my thoughts and suggestions, and they were so lovely to work with, and I adore everyone that I got to know along the process. It's something I'll never forget." Of her show-stopping halter-style dress, Richie added, "It is such magic. [...] I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."