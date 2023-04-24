General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Hints At Michael And Willow's 'Deathbed' Wedding Twist
With the impending wedding of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) coming soon on "General Hospital," the question of whether she'll live through it and beyond is looming. Time is running out for the leukemia-stricken woman, and her only hope for a bone marrow transplant, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), is on the other side of the planet being held captive by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). It will most likely be a bittersweet event, as fans don't really know whether or not Willow will survive, given Michael's track record with past girlfriends that have perished for various reasons.
Michael has been feuding with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), but Willow managed to convince him to extend an olive branch and invite Sonny to the wedding — without his girlfriend, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Willow has previously raised the fans' ire by not revealing her diagnosis when she first got it, and now Willow's in the dog house again with fans because she's been nasty to Nina, who was recently revealed to be Willow's biological mother. Nina and Michael's mother, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), are sworn enemies because of a years-long feud. Now that she's not invited to the wedding, Nina may try to get back at Carly, who had previously withheld the fact that Nina is Willow's mother. Nina has some damning information that Carly was involved in insider trading, and she could use that as leverage.
There will be plenty of surprises at Willow and Michael's wedding
As Soaps reports, actress Katelyn MacMullen spoke with Soap Opera Digest regarding what may happen at Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos' wedding on "General Hospital." She stated that while their family and friends will be there to witness the nuptials, the event will definitely be poignant. She explained that Willow doesn't want to dwell on anything negative, only the positive, and she wants Michael and Sonny Corinthos to bury the hatchet. MacMullen further tantalized the viewers by stating that at the ceremony, "Something dramatic and unexpected takes place. There's a knock at the door. Who is it?" This insinuates that someone uninvited will show up at the wedding.
"GH" posted a teaser video on its official Twitter page, with the caption quoting Michael, "This is the happiest day of my life." The post also states, "Michael and Willow walk down the aisle in front of their friends and family." The video shows the beginnings of the wedding, and as the tension around it mounts, Ava Jerome (Maura West) says to Nina Reeves in the promo, "What did you do?" This indicates that Nina may have reported Carly for what she perceives as an insider trading crime.
Whether or not the uninvited guest is Nina herself or an investigator looking into Carly's actions is unknown, but we can't wait to find out the answer!