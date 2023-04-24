General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Hints At Michael And Willow's 'Deathbed' Wedding Twist

With the impending wedding of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) coming soon on "General Hospital," the question of whether she'll live through it and beyond is looming. Time is running out for the leukemia-stricken woman, and her only hope for a bone marrow transplant, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), is on the other side of the planet being held captive by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). It will most likely be a bittersweet event, as fans don't really know whether or not Willow will survive, given Michael's track record with past girlfriends that have perished for various reasons.

Michael has been feuding with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), but Willow managed to convince him to extend an olive branch and invite Sonny to the wedding — without his girlfriend, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Willow has previously raised the fans' ire by not revealing her diagnosis when she first got it, and now Willow's in the dog house again with fans because she's been nasty to Nina, who was recently revealed to be Willow's biological mother. Nina and Michael's mother, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), are sworn enemies because of a years-long feud. Now that she's not invited to the wedding, Nina may try to get back at Carly, who had previously withheld the fact that Nina is Willow's mother. Nina has some damning information that Carly was involved in insider trading, and she could use that as leverage.