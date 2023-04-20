Why Willow Is Once Again In The Dog House With General Hospital Fans
Willow Tait's (Katelyn MacMullen) messy storyline on "General Hospital" has had fans in a twist. Choosing to initially keep her diagnosis a secret, even from her boyfriend Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and delaying her treatment until after her first trimester has made the fans just not care about Willow's illness. Willow's choices, and the fact that she wasn't given long to live back in October of 2022, have further irritated the fans. They're also not happy that she asked Michael's mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), to be her maid of honor. Willow had believed her whole life that Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel) was her mom. Years ago, Harmony allowed despicable cult leader Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to sexually assault Willow, and Willow eventually forgave her. For years, Willow feuded with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and when she learned that Carly kept quiet about the fact that Nina was really her biological mother, Willow also forgave her. Yet, she's still angry at Nina for their years of antagonism.
Because Willow is nearing the end of her life, she and Michael are planning to have their wedding as soon as possible, but she doesn't want Nina to be there. In a heartbreaking scene in the most recent episode, Michael invited his estranged father Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), but said that Nina could not come. Nina overheard this, and it brought her to tears. The fans weren't too happy about this turn of events either.
The fans can't believe Willow's hypocrisy
Willow Tait's choices on "General Hospital" have caused the character to become a hot topic on Twitter. One fan, angry at the bonding going on between Willow and Carly Spencer, posted, "If anything, Ava [Jerome, Maura West] needs to call out Carly's bond with Willow because we all know they shouldn't be bonding after this woman has kept Willow's mother from her. Hypocrisy at its finest." Referring to Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel), one fan posted, "NOTHING and I mean NOTHING Nina has ever done to Willow is as bad as what Harmony did. So Willow forgiving Harmony & not being able to forgive Nina is just dumb any way you slice it." Someone responded to that with, "I'm so sick of Willow and her never ending dying."
One viewer pointed out, "It's also so hypocritical. I mean she's literally demonizing Nina for sleeping with Sonny [when] she had sex with Michael when she was married to Chase." Another who felt Nina's pain wrote, "Nina is making me cry. I hate Michael and WIllow so much," while an outraged fan posted, "Carly, Michael & Willow are cruel people. That's the only word I can apply to them right now."
A viewer that's fed up with the Willow/Michael storyline posted the hysterical analysis, "Can Willow just die already, I've been waiting for months now. Then can Michael go on a solo pilgrim to grieve her & get lost, never to be found."