Why Willow Is Once Again In The Dog House With General Hospital Fans

Willow Tait's choices on "General Hospital" have caused the character to become a hot topic on Twitter. One fan, angry at the bonding going on between Willow and Carly Spencer, posted, "If anything, Ava [Jerome, Maura West] needs to call out Carly's bond with Willow because we all know they shouldn't be bonding after this woman has kept Willow's mother from her. Hypocrisy at its finest." Referring to Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel), one fan posted, "NOTHING and I mean NOTHING Nina has ever done to Willow is as bad as what Harmony did. So Willow forgiving Harmony & not being able to forgive Nina is just dumb any way you slice it." Someone responded to that with, "I'm so sick of Willow and her never ending dying."

One viewer pointed out, "It's also so hypocritical. I mean she's literally demonizing Nina for sleeping with Sonny [when] she had sex with Michael when she was married to Chase." Another who felt Nina's pain wrote, "Nina is making me cry. I hate Michael and WIllow so much," while an outraged fan posted, "Carly, Michael & Willow are cruel people. That's the only word I can apply to them right now."

A viewer that's fed up with the Willow/Michael storyline posted the hysterical analysis, "Can Willow just die already, I've been waiting for months now. Then can Michael go on a solo pilgrim to grieve her & get lost, never to be found."