Caroline Kepnes On Her Latest Joe Goldberg Novel, For You And Only You - Exclusive Interview

In "For You and Only You," Joe is pursuing his own writing career, and he finds a new romance. What do readers need to know about the next chapter of his journey?

It's a little "be careful what you wish for" because we've been with him a long time, and we know he has issues with the elites. Also, for him, falling in love means falling into a kind of hatred of the love interest's friends and her people and the people around her. I loved putting Joe in the belly of the beast. It's wonderful to take away his right to be an outsider, and he immediately is right back where he started. He will find a way to take issue with everyone around him — nobody's perfect except Joe.

It's a new Joe in this book. He went through the pandemic like we all did. It was really hard and fun to think about him going through that experience and him writing a book and how that experience would change him a little bit and would give him a new confidence, a self-awareness, but he is still rationalizing everything. I liked realizing that he spent a lot of time alone. He did kidnap someone during the pandemic, because he's Joe. But I liked him going into this book, having done all of this reflection and done all of that work of putting it all through the filter, and coming out thinking he has empathy for everyone — but of course, it's empathy for himself.

Now he's a writer. That's even scarier.

I also loved that conflict because he's so all-or-nothing. There's a part in the book where he is like, "Sometimes it's terrible when a reader becomes a writer." It was great to let him think of it that way, the way someone can do one or the other. He's got this issue now. He wants to be this lofty author, and he thinks now he's the genius and too good for everything. [But it's] realizing that people love a lot of different things, and he's the ego-centric wounded soul who hears someone say that they love someone else's book and is like, "What about me?" I liked that combination of him having to be extra hard on people because he is a little smarter now — the way that reading a book, you see things about yourself you don't necessarily want to see.