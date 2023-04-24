Donald Trump's New Book Could Have King Charles Calling His Lawyers

In the past, Donald Trump has been very open about his appreciation and respect for King Charles III, so one might expect that the correspondence that will be included in his book will be a positive one. Yet, it's reported that Charles did not agree to have his private letter published in a book and put on display for the world to see. The fact that said collection of letters will be released less than two weeks ahead of Charles' coronation only acts to make the slight worse.

The letter from Charles that will allegedly appear in the book is nearly 30 years old, as Charles sent the letter to Trump back in 1995. In it, he thanked Trump for making him an honorary member at Trump's now-famous Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. The letter also allegedly includes Charles telling Trump that he'd like to visit Mar-a-Lago, as well as inviting him to go to London to visit the Prince of Wales' Institute of Architecture. Trump has said previously that he, Charles, Queen Camilla, and Melania hit it off, so it's easy to see why he'd include correspondence with Charles in his book that's focused solely on public figures who he gets along with. However, how Charles will feel about it, especially considering his recent experience being featured in high-profile books against his wishes, remains unknown.