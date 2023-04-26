Vanessa Simmons On Her Buttah Skin Collaboration And Best Beauty Tips - Exclusive Interview

One of the things that's special about Buttah Skin is it's Black-owned and it makes products for Black skin. Would you mind sharing any skincare challenges specific to Black skin?

I'd like to start off by saying that everyone's skin is different. It's amazing that this stuff is actually targeted toward melanin. I find that as a Black woman myself, I suffer with hyperpigmentation from sometimes getting acne scarring. When you get those little bumps that pop up and they leave a little residue behind, we need a little extra TLC in that lane to target those problems.

It helps with my hyperpigmentation. I see a difference, especially with that Vitamin C. It's true, we need a little extra care, and I feel like Buttah is targeting that. There's no other brands out there right now that are targeted toward melanated skin, and [Dorion Renaud]'s doing a really good job with that mission.

In your own work as an actor and model, you spend a lot more time in makeup than most people do, and you probably have to put it on and take it off a lot more than most people. How do you protect your skin when you're doing all that?

Half of the battle is making sure you're taking off all that makeup at the end of the day. It's beautiful and we feel gorgeous when we have all this makeup on, but for me, it's coming home after a long day and taking all of that off.

It's important that you're taking out those toxins, taking the time to try masks. For me, it's steaming. I'll sit in front of a steamer I've bought myself and steam all that makeup off to make sure it's coming out of your pores. Because if you get makeup left over in your skin, that's when you start to see the problems show up and pile up.

I can tell you from my twenties, I spent a lot of time falling asleep with makeup on. My skin saw the havoc from doing that. Now in my thirties, almost 40, I'm finding that making sure you take off all of that makeup before going to sleep, you're going to see the best skin that you could possibly see.