Hallmark Unexpectedly Cancels Signature Series Mystery 101 In Stunning Move

For fans of the Hallmark series, "Mystery 101," the case is officially closed. Hallmark stars Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha starred in the series since the first film premiered back in 2019. In just two years, six more movies were added to the series. In September 2021, the seventh installment, "Mystery 101: Deadly History," premiered, and it's been announced that this movie was the series finale.

Plenty of time has passed since the last movie premiered, so it would've been a safe bet that the series was winding down, especially considering just how quickly the previous films came out after one another. Yet, fans found the imminent end unlikely, since the final movie ended with a huge cliffhanger. Yet, on April 24th, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Facebook page shared that the second installment of "Mystery 101" was airing on the network. Fans jumped into the comments asking when the next installment would premiere. The network replied, saying, "We loved making 'Mystery 101' and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us. We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case. In the coming weeks and months there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you'll love!"

Luckily, while there won't be any more "Mystery 101" mysteries, the mystery of what happened to "Mystery 101" has plenty of Hallmark fans putting on their sleuthing hats. We've got some important clues.