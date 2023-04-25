Royal Expert Claims Royal Family Is 'Relieved' That Meghan Markle Is Skipping The Coronation

King Charles' coronation is fast approaching, and royal watchers all over the world will be keeping their eye on any and all interactions that the royal family has with Prince Harry, who is expected to make the trip across the pond in support of his father despite the two being at odds for quite some time. After a great deal of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be in attendance at the celebration, though he will not be joined by his wife. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the statement read, according to People magazine.

The trip to the U.K. will mark Harry's first visit since he attended the funeral service for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. And while there has been a lot of chatter about why the Duchess of Sussex won't be making an appearance, a source tells People that things have "become so personal. Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad." And while King Charles and Queen Camilla are highly unlikely to share their feelings on Meghan's decision to sit out the coronation, a royal expert has weighed in on how the royal family probably feels about it.