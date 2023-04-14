Op-Ed: Why Meghan Markle's Coronation Decision Was The Right One

Buckingham Palace finally confirmed the coronation plans of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex announcing that Harry's going; Meghan's not. Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted an explanation: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision." Not everyone is pleased with this development, of course.

The Daily Mail's conservative columnist and former "View" panelist Meghan McCain accused her namesake of "chickening out," comparing Meghan to "the whiny distant cousin who constantly criticizes the wedding plans, only to then skip the big day anyway." Other critics suggested the duchess was pouting over King Charles III's decision to leave non-working royals off the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. Some scoffed at the idea that anyone would snub such a historic event for the sake of a preschooler's birthday.

Let's be real. No matter what Meghan decided to do, she was going to catch heat for it. Go or stay home, go for an hour or the whole weekend, stay and send Charles a nice Edible Arrangements platter — there was no scenario in which she could expect to come off as the good guy. In the end, the Duchess of Sussex did what she felt was best both for her own sake and the sake of her in-laws, and there are some solid reasons behind it.