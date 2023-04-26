Why King Charles' Leaky Pen Moment Was So Significant, Says Tom Jennings - Exclusive

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Prince Charles became King Charles III. Since then, Charles has taken over the duties previously carried out by his mother, but his road to the crown has been far from smooth. In fact, on September 14, 2022, mere days into his new role, Charles wrestled with a leaky pen during a visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland (via the BBC). For better or worse, a video clip of the new king getting angry about pen ink leaking over him went viral. Now, a new National Geographic documentary examines Charles' life to date, including everything from his marriage to Princess Diana to his rocky relationship with Prince Harry to his anger at that pen.

While working on "Charles: In His Own Words," executive producer Tom Jennings came to understand the depth of the media's obsession with the former Prince of Wales. "He has no normal life," Jennings told The List during our exclusive interview. "One of the main themes, if not the main theme [of the documentary], is his relationship with the media, how the media treats him, how he uses the media to his advantage."

During our conversation, Jennings further discussed King Charles III's relationship with the press, and in particular, how that moment with the leaky pen illustrates the scrutiny the royal has been under throughout his whole life.