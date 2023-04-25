Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Out For A Date Night As King Charles' Coronation Nears

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moved to a beautiful mansion in Montecito, California near the beginning of the Covid pandemic. And while the couple has gone to a number of high-profile events since their move, like the Platinum Jubilee and Harry's media rounds after the publication of his memoir "Spare," they seem to keep to themselves for the most part, living a relatively low-key life (such as they can considering their royal status). And when they are seen out and about, they seem to be enjoying their southern California locale. They have been spotted at the Santa Barbara polo grounds where Harry plays, and on occasion, Harry and Meghan enjoy a kid-free California date night.

Harry seems to have embraced one particularly iconic part of California life — eating at In-N-Out. He told People that his go-to order was "two double-doubles, animal style, fries, and a Coke." They go there so often that the employees know their order, per Variety. The Sussexes were seen enjoying another California activity recently — attending a Los Angeles Lakers game.