Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Out For A Date Night As King Charles' Coronation Nears
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moved to a beautiful mansion in Montecito, California near the beginning of the Covid pandemic. And while the couple has gone to a number of high-profile events since their move, like the Platinum Jubilee and Harry's media rounds after the publication of his memoir "Spare," they seem to keep to themselves for the most part, living a relatively low-key life (such as they can considering their royal status). And when they are seen out and about, they seem to be enjoying their southern California locale. They have been spotted at the Santa Barbara polo grounds where Harry plays, and on occasion, Harry and Meghan enjoy a kid-free California date night.
Harry seems to have embraced one particularly iconic part of California life — eating at In-N-Out. He told People that his go-to order was "two double-doubles, animal style, fries, and a Coke." They go there so often that the employees know their order, per Variety. The Sussexes were seen enjoying another California activity recently — attending a Los Angeles Lakers game.
Meghan and Harry were targeted by the kiss cam at the Lakers game
Prince Harry and Princess Meghan at the Lakers Game 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5VQ3IaHb2T— Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) April 25, 2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were in a VIP suite to watch the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies battle it out. But they may not have been ready to see their faces on the jumbotron at the arena — they got targeted by the kiss cam, and didn't seem to know what to do. They both laughed and Harry gave a little grimace, but there was no kiss for the crowds.
The couple were joined in the suite by team members from their Archewell organization, and according to MailOnline, drink options included wine and beer, and the food was from the arena's Fan Favorites menu that features buffalo chicken sandwiches, pasta salad, and chips and dips. Meghan was wearing a pink linen blazer with matching shorts and heels, and Harry wore a suit jacket over a white tee paired with jeans and white sneakers.
The royal couple weren't the only celebrities at the game. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Saint West sat courtside for the playoff game as well.