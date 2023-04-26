Hallmark's Jill Wagner Reacts To The Unexpected Cancelation Of Mystery 101

If you're a Hallmark fan, you've no doubt heard that the network just unexpectedly canceled its signature series, "Mystery 101," in a stunning move. The series of seven movies premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries from 2019 through 2021. The final installment, "Mystery 101: Deadly History," ended on a major cliffhanger, which left fans patiently awaiting another film. However, their hopes were dashed on April 24 when the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Facebook page replied to a comment on one of their posts, revealing that there would be no more "Mystery 101."

Fans blew up in the comments section, demanding to know why the series would finish with no conclusion and with so much still up in the air. Leading man Kristoffer Polaha quickly took to Twitter and confirmed that the show was over but finished his tweet with a curious "But..." and a wink emoji. He also replied to a fan's comment by cheekily suggesting that he'd like to "shoot a wedding scene," since, "We love a happy ending." While the actor's tweets made it clear that he was open to more "Mystery 101," Polaha's co-star and Hallmark darling, Jill Wagner, had yet to wade in.

One comment on the original Facebook post shared what many fans were thinking: "Hallmark has made a very bad decision. And so sad Jill doesn't care about her fans." Wagner has since responded, but it's only sparking more questions, further adding to the mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of "Mystery 101."