Caroline Kepnes On What Inspired Her To Create Joe Goldberg And You - Exclusive

Netflix's "You" catapulted its main character, serial killer Joe Goldberg, to superstardom. As fans await the show's fifth and final season, author Caroline Kepnes is back with the fourth novel in her "You" series. In "For You and Only You," Joe Goldberg is trying to establish himself as a serious writer while getting helplessly involved with another woman. As with every one of her books, Kepnes has infused "For You and Only You" with biting wit and pop culture references while also embodying Joe Goldberg in all his murderous glory.

While the first season of Netflix's "You" was a fairly faithful adaptation of Kepnes' novel of the same name, subsequent installments have deviated from the source material, meaning that fans now have two alternate Joe Goldberg timelines to delve into. "Some days I'm here writing my book and it hits me that literally a couple miles away, there's a bunch of writers sitting around doing their Joe story," Kepnes told The List, referencing the Netflix writers' room of "You." "That thrills me because that's what started me as a storyteller, seeing things and wanting to make my own version of that." She continued, "Who doesn't like a multiverse? It's also a great feeling [having created] this character who is that fun to play with."

During our exclusive interview, The List caught up with Caroline Kepnes to discuss her new book and find out how she created an unforgettable character like Joe Goldberg in the first place.