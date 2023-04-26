Mattel's First Barbie With Down Syndrome Is Powerful Reminder That Representation Matters

A Barbie with Down syndrome is something that some have wanted for years, like Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). And about a year ago, Mattel approached NDSS to work together on the doll. And it sounds like an effective collaboration. "We had two of our colleagues . . . both women with Down syndrome that were part of the first call all the way to the launch," Pickard explained to NBC News.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel said in a statement. "Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world."

The Barbie with Down syndrome is shorter and has smaller facial features with a flatter profile. She wears ankle foot orthotics, in Barbie pink of course; kids with Down syndrome may need orthotics to walk more easily. The pink necklace the doll is wearing features three upward arrows, which is the symbol for many of Down syndrome as it represents the three 21 chromosomes that cause Down syndrome. And the bright yellow and blue flowers and butterflies on Barbie's dress are the colors of Down syndrome awareness.