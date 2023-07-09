The Sunflower Eyes Trend Will Be Your Festival Season Staple

Spring marks the beginning of the much-anticipated music festival season, with these outdoor concerts all about live music, overpriced day drinks, food truck cuisine, and, of course, experimental outfits and makeup looks. If there's one thing that the festivals are known for (other than music) it's the outrageous looks sported by both celebrities and everyday people.

Coachella has become particularly synonymous with really out-there festival attire, setting trends for the rest of the season. While Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner unexpectedly wore super casual outfits to Coachella 2022, Bieber's simplistic reverse eyeliner look still inspired social media users to recreate the design. For Coachella 2023, the it-girl opted for a similarly subtle makeup style, showing off a sunflower-infused look on her Instagram.

Created by Leah Darcy, the makeup features a soft yellow eyeliner with spiky eyelashes, reminiscent of the sunny petals and center florets of a blooming sunflower. Not only is this makeup perfect for yellow lovers, but these sunflower eyes also promise to be a staple of the rest of the festival season. For those ready to recreate, we have all the inspiration you need.