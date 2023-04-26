Y&R Star Sharon Case's Daytime Emmy Nod Is The Unexpected Nomination Of 2023

Sharon Case has been a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" since joining the cast in 1994 as Sharon Collins. Throughout her tenure on the soap, she's taken part in several prominent storyline such as her battle with breast cancer and bipolar disorder diagnosis. However, Sharon's direction has changed recently, and the character hasn't done much of note over the last year. Since the death of Sharon's husband, Rey Rosales (Jordi Villasuso), she's been relegated to the Crimson Lights coffee house that she owns and operates.

While Sharon had powerful scenes in the immediate aftermath of Rey's death, since then, she's taken a backseat to other characters on the canvas. For the most part, Sharon has served as the resident listening ear of Genoa City, offering her advice to those in need. Sharon has doled out therapeutic help to citizens such as Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) after intervening during her mental health crisis. She's also helped people in town through their relationship problems, most notably assisting Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) following his contentious divorce from Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway).

However, despite this lack of screen time or any featured storylines, it appears Sharon's acting ability managed to stand out above many of her colleagues. The Daytime Emmy Nominations were just announced, and they included a surprising name given the lack of content to choose from.