Y&R Star Sharon Case's Daytime Emmy Nod Is The Unexpected Nomination Of 2023
Sharon Case has been a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" since joining the cast in 1994 as Sharon Collins. Throughout her tenure on the soap, she's taken part in several prominent storyline such as her battle with breast cancer and bipolar disorder diagnosis. However, Sharon's direction has changed recently, and the character hasn't done much of note over the last year. Since the death of Sharon's husband, Rey Rosales (Jordi Villasuso), she's been relegated to the Crimson Lights coffee house that she owns and operates.
While Sharon had powerful scenes in the immediate aftermath of Rey's death, since then, she's taken a backseat to other characters on the canvas. For the most part, Sharon has served as the resident listening ear of Genoa City, offering her advice to those in need. Sharon has doled out therapeutic help to citizens such as Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) after intervening during her mental health crisis. She's also helped people in town through their relationship problems, most notably assisting Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) following his contentious divorce from Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway).
However, despite this lack of screen time or any featured storylines, it appears Sharon's acting ability managed to stand out above many of her colleagues. The Daytime Emmy Nominations were just announced, and they included a surprising name given the lack of content to choose from.
Despite a lackluster year, Case scored a Daytime Emmy nom
The nominations are in for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards, and Sharon Case has been nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series. This comes as somewhat of a surprise after a quiet year on the soap for the actress. She was previously nominated in 1999 at the show under the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress, an award which she won. However, despite being nominated multiple times for supporting actress, this is Case's first time being recognized in the lead actress category.
Case took to Instagram to celebrate the news of her Emmy nomination, writing the caption, "Ahhh!!!! #omg." Her former love interest on "The Young and the Restless," Jordi Vilasuso, commented on the post with a supportive message, saying, "Congrats Sharon!! So well deserved!!!!" Case's costar, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) tweeted a photo of herself, Case, and fellow nominee Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson) in celebration of the thrilling announcement. She wrote, "Sooooo excited to be going to the party with these two spectacular women. Truly. It's beyond an honor. #Daytime Emmys."
The Daytime Emmys take place June 16 on CBS and Paramount Plus. "The Young and the Restless" was nominated in several other categories including additional actor categories, technical awards, and overall best drama.