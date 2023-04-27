Exclusive Clip: New Doc Explores King Charles' Complicated Bachelor Past

As King Charles III prepares to solemnize his new role with his official coronation on May 6, a new documentary takes a fresh look at the long road he took to get there. Tom Jennings, creator of the new documentary "Charles: In His Own Words," exclusively shared with The List that viewers will be "really surprised" to find "Charles is a much more complicated and complex person than most of the world either recognizes or is willing to give him credit for."

Unlike typical documentaries, which take a chronological timeline format, the National Geographic special event takes specific events from the king's life and relates them to his life and challenges today. We see his stoicism in the face of the bullying he endured during his boarding-school years and the courage he displayed in 1967 as he faced Welsh protesters who opposed the monarchy. Charles's passion for the environment was also born in Wales when he sat down with an elderly farmer who spoke of his love for the earth.

Speaking of passion, we see that in the documentary as well. Looking at Charles' happy marriage to Camilla, Queen Consort, it's easy to forget that he was once an eligible young prince who, as they say, sowed more than a few "wild oats" in his day. Of course, It didn't hurt that he had a beloved relative who was more than willing to help Charles enjoy his single life, as revealed in a clip from "Charles: In His Own Words" exclusively shared with The List.