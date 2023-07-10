Don't Let The Guilt Get To You When You Skip A Workout

Establishing a solid workout routine that challenges you but also helps you feel strong and energized is an amazing thing. There are undoubtedly health benefits to moving your body on a regular basis. However, it's also essential to set realistic goals for yourself that align with the lifestyle you are trying to build.

While waking up at the crack of dawn to start an aesthetic morning routine before hitting the gym at 6 a.m. is admirable, it is likely not sustainable for everyone. You have unique needs that may shift depending on the season of life you are in. Learning how to balance your mental, emotional, and physical wellness can feel like an art form at times, but it is extremely important.

Oftentimes, forcing yourself to go to the gym when you're completely exhausted can actually be counterproductive. While exercise has been touted as a great way to manage stress, forcing yourself to work out when you are not in the right headspace can lead to burnout. Therefore, giving your body a break by taking a workout hiatus shouldn't come with any guilt.