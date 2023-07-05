How Partner Personal Training Can Be The Motivation You Need To Get In Shape

Personal training isn't always what you expect. When you think of working out with a trainer, you probably picture them enthusiastically cheering you on to complete the last few reps of an exercise when you're about to give up. And for some, that kind of encouragement is just what they need to push themselves. But for others, that thought alone can be quite intimidating. Many beginners consider getting a personal trainer to help them navigate the gym, but they're terrified by the idea of a professional watching them do something incorrectly and pushing them to the point of failure in each session.

If you're one of those people, you should know that personal training doesn't have to be scary. In fact, it doesn't have to be entirely personal either. You can opt for partner personal training sessions where you're both paired with a personal trainer. Depending on your goals, your trainer will create tailor-made exercise plans, where either your entire workout or portions of it will be done together. Partner personal training sessions don't have to be with a romantic partner either. You can go with just about anyone who's supportive and willing to get a good workout sesh in!

Depending on the trainer, two-on-one sessions can be a more cost-effective option because you can split the training fees with your partner. But be forewarned; partner personal training sessions can help you get the most out of your workouts, or they can worsen things exponentially — even outside of the gym.