Tom Jennings On Exploring King Charles And Queen Camilla's '53-Year' Relationship - Exclusive

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are constantly in the news cycle, and their relationship has been featured in everything from royal biographies to Netflix's "The Crown." Now, National Geographic is releasing a new documentary exploring the king's incomparable life to date. "Charles: In His Own Words" covers everything from the former Prince of Wales' relationship with the press to his marriage to Princess Diana to his seemingly undying love for Camilla Parker Bowles.

In making "Charles: In His Own Words," executive producer Tom Jennings pored over footage of the new king in the hopes of creating an accurate picture of a royal life. Jennings is somewhat of a royal expert, having been the executive producer of "Diana: In Her Own Words," an intimate documentary about the former Princess of Wales, featuring personal recordings she'd made for her biographer.

In approaching a new documentary about Charles, Jennings wanted to create an accurate portrayal of the new monarch. "For me, Charles was the headline caricature that we all know, in a sense," Jennings tells The List. "Charles is a much more complicated and complex person than most of the world either recognizes or is willing to give him credit for. There is so much more there than I expected to find."

The List sat down with Tom Jennings to discuss "Charles: In His Own Words," including why the king's relationship with Queen Camilla has stood the test of time.