Willow's Pre-Wedding Prep Has General Hospital Fans Seeing Red

"General Hospital" fans have grown weary of the story involving Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and her leukemia diagnosis. Several months ago, she was given only weeks to live. Although it was discovered that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow's biological mother, she wasn't a bone marrow match that could have saved the girl's life. However, Nina's aunt Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is a perfect match, but sadly she's been kidnapped by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaugnessy). Even if she's rescued, Liesl may not get back to Port Charles in time to save Willow. According to a poll taken by Soap Hub, one of the most obvious alternatives would be young Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver), who happens to be Willow's biological nephew.

With seemingly all the time in the world for a dying person, Willow has been preparing for her deathbed wedding. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) has agreed to walk her down the aisle as Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), who was originally tasked to do so, leads the charge to find Liesl. Carly's mother and daughter, as well as a couple of Willow's friends, have also been on hand to get her ready, and they all worked together to get Willow dolled up for her nuptials.

But many of the fans who have stopped caring about Willow's illness have taken exception to what they believe is a completely inaccurate portrayal of someone dying from leukemia.