Days Of Our Lives Set To Commemorate Deidre Hall's 5,000th Episode As Marlena This May

The character of Dr. Marlena Evans has been a staple on "Days of Our Lives" since 1976 and made actor Deidre Hall one of the soap opera world's most recognizable and popular faces. Marlena was introduced to viewers as Mickey Horton's psychiatrist and her character quickly began to get entangled in all the drama that Salem has to offer. Marlena became an important figure on the sudser and intrigued fans with her family ties to her identical twin sister, Samantha Evans, her marriages to Don Craig and Roman Brady, and her longtime soulmate bond with John Black.

During Hall's nearly 40 years on "Days of Our Lives," Marlena has been at the center of some of the show's most memorable storylines such as being targeted by the Salem Strangler, welcoming twins Sami and Eric, being possessed by the devil on two occasions, returning from the dead several times, and even being revealed as the town's spooky serial killer the Salem Stalker.

Of course, Marlena's more quiet moments as a therapist, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend have also been where Hall has shined brightly. In Salem, there's no one that is more respected and loved than Marlena, which is why it's perfect that the show is set to commemorate a big milestone for the character and Hall.