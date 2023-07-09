How To Style Your Favorite Pair Of Strappy Sandals This Summer

If you were to do a Google search for strappy sandals, you'd get a dizzying array of styles from flats to heels. Arguably one of the largest categories of shoes, strappy sandals are generally considered warm-weather shoes with more of an open design and straps across the top of the foot or the ankle. So, of course, they're a go-to style for any warm season scenario — from everyday spring and summer fits to vacay vibes.

Their seasonal appropriateness aside, we're just over the moon for strappy sandals because they usually take up less space in our closets and carry-on bags. So, if you're anything like us, you likely have a storage bin chock full of Birkenstocks, gladiator-style sandals, and platform sandals for summer. Or — if you're lucky — it might be a walk-in closet with a section dedicated to strappy sandals just waiting to be paired with your favorite shorts and summer dresses. Either way, here are the best ways to style your favorite pair of strappy sandals this summer.