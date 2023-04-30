Thomas Markle Claims Meghan 'Killed' Him (But His Hopes For Reconciliation Are Alive And Well)

Married couples find it difficult enough to be at odds with one side of the family. But when they're on bad terms with both sets of in-laws, it creates a headache of migraine proportions. That's the ongoing situation Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been going through almost from the moment they met. The prince's family is still feeling the fallout from the Sussexes' decision not only to leave their official duties, but also to accuse the palace of not being supportive of their mental distress, among other things. The duchess has been estranged from her dad, Thomas Markle, ever since he staged photos of himself for the British paparazzi shortly before her wedding. And Samantha Markle has made disturbing allegations against Meghan, accusing her half-sister of creating a phony rags-to-royalty narrative for herself to gain sympathy.

Royal experts are saying King Charles III is hoping to reconcile with his younger son before long. It won't happen at his May 6 coronation — he'll be far too busy, and Harry is reportedly planning to rush back to California two hours after his dad's crowning — but perhaps the king will reach out after things settle down a bit. The Markles are another story. Meghan's father and siblings just reunited for an interview with an Australian news outlet to discuss their relationship with the duchess. Let's just say they didn't exactly sing her praises.