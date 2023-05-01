General Hospital's Laura Wright And Wes Ramsey Celebrate Milestone In Offscreen Love Story

While the character of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) seems to be inserted into almost every storyline on "General Hospital," there was one plot that she only briefly appeared in — that of villain Peter August's (Wes Ramsey) reign of terror in Port Charles. The only portion of Peter's story that Carly was involved with was when he framed Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) for killing Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). Beyond that, Peter stuck to his diabolical plans, as well as wrestling with the fact that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) turned out not to be his biological mother, but rather her evil twin Alex Marick (also Hughes) was. Considering his father was also a criminal mastermind named Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Peter's story only had one natural conclusion ... his death in 2022.

While both of their characters have done some morally questionable things, Wright and Ramsey have a sweet, real-life romance that's been going on for several years. Ramsey has been very open on social media about sharing his adoration for Wright, especially on Instagram where he posted a loving tribute illustrating how he is very thankful for her in November 2022, writing, "Thank you for helping me to see the best man that I could be."

As their love story continues to grow and evolve, the happy couple has announced a special occasion in their relationship.