Donald Trump's Defense In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial Suffers Major Blow

Though Donald Trump has not personally attended any part of the trial thus far and has instead been traveling in Scotland and Ireland, Trump's lawyer for the case, Joe Tacopina, requested a mistrial on his behalf (per AOL). In the request that was filed Monday, May 1, Tacopina argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan had made "pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings" against Trump, according to CNN. Tacopina accused the court of being biased against Trump, which, he wrote, "has been witnessed by the Jury" and has given E. Jean Carroll an unfair advantage.

As part of his motion for a mistrial, the lawyer also asked Judge Kaplan to "correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury." Further, Tacopina sought additional questioning when cross-examining Carroll.

The request came soon after Tacopina's style of questioning seemed to irritate the judge and create tension in the courtroom. Last week, the Trump lawyer was accused of being "argumentative" by Judge Kaplan, The New York Times reported. "You get to make a closing argument in this case, counselor, and this isn't the time for it," Kaplan told Tacopina in a moment of frustration. While a mistrial may have given some power back to Trump and his attorney, it was a risky move — as noted by The Washington Post, judges rarely give mistrials based on their own rulings in the courtroom.