Nicole Walker's Long-Awaited Pregnancy Won't Be Without Obstacles On Days Of Our Lives

Things are heating up for "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite character Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). In the newest promo for the Peacock soap opera — which was posted to the show's YouTube channel — Nicole is seen feeling under the weather as she grabs her stomach and demands to be taken to the hospital to see a doctor. Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) is back in Salem and is now treating Nicole. In the preview for this week's episodes, Kayla tells Nicole that she has some big news to share with her. Of course, fans already know what it is. Nicole is pregnant, and it's going to be a miracle for her.

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Nicole's pregnancy is going to be huge, as the character has had bad luck with her pregnancies years prior. In the past, Nicole has had difficulty getting pregnant and has had two miscarriages over the years. However, her good friend Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) did make Nicole's dream of becoming a mother come true when she served as a surrogate for her and her late fiance Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

Now, Nicole will (hopefully) get to have the pregnancy that she's always wanted. Of course, it won't be without drama.