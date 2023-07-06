Curtain Bangs Aren't Only For Long Hair - Here's Why They Belong With A Bob, Too

A great haircut is as flexible as your mother's recipe for tomato sauce. Even if you make adjustments to suit your own personal preferences, it still tastes great. The same is true of that perennial hairstyle, the bob cut. Like a good recipe, it's hardy enough to stand up to a tweak or two. For this reason, you might want to explore the idea of adding curtain bangs to your bob.

Naturally, you hesitate. A mash-up of two styles startles the mind . . . but before you reject the idea outright, try to remember the enduring nature of bob hairstyles that always bring the chic.

A bob is a style where the hair hugs the jawline. This chop is a staple with any number of variations that have been introduced by professionals and also home stylists experimenting with different layers, lengths, and symmetries. Remember, though, that during the 1920s, the bob's effect on the general population was like a stun gun applied to the ribs. Popularized by young flappers and movie stars, the cut symbolized the "new woman" emerging during that roaring, economically soaring era before the 1929 stock market crash caused the Great Depression (via Mane Addicts). At that time, the bob signaled the independent spirit of young women and this ageless reputation may be part of the reason why it continues today. These days, people are adding bangs to the timeless haircut.