Princess Charlotte's Birthday Photo Proves She's Growing Up Fast

All eyes may be turned to the drama surrounding King Charles' coronation this weekend, but the royal family made sure to honor another important event on Tuesday: Princess Charlotte's birthday. The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales — and the third in line to the throne — celebrates her 8th birthday this week but will spend her special day at school, according to Express. To commemorate her birthday, Charlotte reportedly spent time over the weekend watching the ballet "Cinderella" alongside mom Kate Middleton and a group of friends.

The young royal is growing up fast, after facing the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth III, last year and getting used to taking part in royal festivities as the world watches. Charlotte will attend the upcoming coronation service, though she won't play a major role the way Prince George is expected to, per The Telegraph. Her growth, as well as her resemblance to the royals who came before her, can be seen in an official portrait, released online just in time for her birthday.