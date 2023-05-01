All The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2023 Met Gala

This year's biggest event in the fashion world has officially taken place. The Met Gala is known for its outrageous outfits, and the 2023 ball was no exception to this. The famous event has some very specific requirements for its guests. Attendees' outfits should never fall flat, but they shouldn't stop the show in the wrong way, either. To be the best dressed at the Met Gala, you have to make a statement and it has to be the right one. It also has to fit the theme.

The controversial 2023 Met Gala theme was all about one person: Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 ball was called "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and was meant to honor the fashion legend who passed away in 2019. As is to be expected from a night all about fashion, some stars were out in truly breathtaking ensembles that fit the night's theme to perfection. Others, on the other hand, didn't stun the way they set out to. So, which looks fell flat?