Serena Williams Jumps On Pregnancy Announcement Trend At 2023 Met Gala (And It Was Adorable)

The Met Gala has become synonymous with high fashion worn by celebrities from a variety of fields. Each year, guests are asked to dress based on a unique theme; the 2023 Met Gala theme, found controversial by some, was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." There was a sea of black and white on the famous Met staircase, since those were Lagerfeld's signature colors, along with plenty of outfits by Chanel and Chloé, both houses for which Lagerfeld served as head designer at one point. And a number of people honored Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat Choupette, like Doja Cat, whose look revived camp at the 2023 Met Gala; Jared Leto, who dressed in a very realistic cat costume; and Vogue host and SNL star Chloe Fineman, who carried a glitzy cat purse, via E! News.

No matter what year it is, the outfits, accessories, and jewelry at the Met Gala are famously the height of glamour, oftentimes pushing the boundaries of style and art. But for some Met Gala attendees, one of the most exciting accessories is a baby bump. Sophie Turner revealed hers at the 2022 Met Gala. Cardi B flaunted hers in 2018. And the 2023 Met Gala gave fashion fans two new moms-to-be, one of whom was tennis superstar Serena Williams.