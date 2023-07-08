How 5 Minute Workouts Can Keep You Fit, Even If You're Pressed For Time

Pilates, yoga, spin, and even dance. Your local gym most likely offers a whole variety of fun, exciting classes that fit different interests and fitness goals. But when you're a very busy person, attending multiple exercise classes a week is hard to fit into your schedule. You're not always going to have the time to drive to the gym, work out for an hour, shower, change clothes, and then continue on with the rest of your day.

Even going to the gym to exercise on your own can be a tight squeeze, especially if it's your first time in the gym, and you're still learning the ropes. Sometimes, when you're particularly busy — for instance when you're working a full-time job and have kids to chase after too — finding more than five minutes in a day to do a few moves can be a challenge.

But is five minutes for a workout really enough to keep you in shape and running at peak performance? Get ready to cheer, because according to fitness experts, five-minute workouts can help keep you fit.