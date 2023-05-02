Paris Hilton On Her Advocacy Work Against Child Abuse In Residential Facilities - Exclusive

While you may know Paris Hilton as a prominent socialite who became famous in the 2000s, there's so much more to her story. The businesswoman, children's rights advocate, and tech enthusiast is reclaiming her narrative and showing the world her multifaceted identity. Recently, the New York Times-bestselling author shared her story in her memoir, titled "Paris: The Memoir," which details the traumatic incidents she's dealt with in life, including the sexual abuse she endured in multiple youth residential centers.

Now she is advocating for stronger regulations around the "troubled teen" industry. Paris Hilton spoke exclusively to The List about her advocacy efforts to protect the rights of children and why she is passionate about the issue. "I truly put my heart and soul into everything I believe in, whether that's lobbying in D.C. or connecting on a personal level with my fans," Hilton told The List. By using her platform to shed light on the institutional abuse children often face in youth treatment centers, she is helping garner attention to the issue from state legislatures and federal bicameral legislative members.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact its live chat services.