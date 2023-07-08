The Balletcore Spin On A Little Black Dress Adds A Touch Of Whimsy To The Classic Trend

The balletcore fashion aesthetic embraces the delicate femininity of ballerinas. It involves incorporating shades of pale pink, tights, bows, lace, tulle, and similar elements into your look, evoking the style of traditional ballerinas with your own twist. You can also implement balletcore into your hair and beauty routines — for example, you can try a chic balletcore hairstyle by pulling your hair into a tight bun.

Many fashion designers have unveiled new looks with a balletcore slant. However, you don't have to be a real-life ballerina or even a runway model to participate in this trend. One of the wonderful things about the aesthetic is that it is accessible to anyone. If you're compelled to give the balletcore aesthetic a try but are not as interested in the thought of pastel pink dresses and silk wrap skirts, don't fret.

You can easily combine the girly aesthetic with the classic little black dress for a more unique, fashion-forward take that suits your own personal style.