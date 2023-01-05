The Balletcore Bun Puts New Spin On A Favorite Hairstyle

Balletcore made a splash in 2022 and from the looks of things, the trend isn't going anywhere. According to Fashionista, balletcore takes inspiration from ballerinas and their signature style — so think airy styles like leotards, wraparound sweaters, and tulle skirts. And while the trend may seem tough to follow, it actually focuses on comfort, which has been a main focus of many fashion-focused girls this year. Plus, balletcore takes aspects of the ballerina's full look and makes it doable for the everyday person.

The Zoe Report notes those interested in mirroring the balletcore trend can start slow. They recommend trying a ballet flat to get a hint of style. Those who want to give in head first should focus on tulle skirts or dresses. But the trend isn't just about what you wear, it has also entered the hair world. In fact, when most of us think of ballerinas, we think of their iconic right bun. That bun is now entering the mainstream and is putting a new spin on a favorite hairstyle.