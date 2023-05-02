Princess Anne Affirms King Charles Is Well-Prepared For The Throne

After what feels like quite a long wait, we're mere days away from King Charles III's coronation. Among all the royals who will be attending the coronation is Charles' sister, Princess Anne, who has landed a big role in the ceremony. Anne will be taking on a historic and highly revered title during the coronation, the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting. Having this position means that Anne will follow Charles and Queen Camilla to Buckingham Palace on a horse after Saturday's ceremony.

It's no surprise that Charles and Camilla want Anne to have an important role at the coronation since she's such a vital member of the royal family. Per The Guardian, Anne has earned the "hardest-working royal" title by many. She maintains that reputation by attending more yearly royal engagements than any of the other working royals, Charles included. Last year, Anne was present for a whopping 214 engagements, which was over thirty more than the king.

Since Anne clearly takes her duty as an important part of the royal family very seriously, it's natural for folks to wonder exactly how she feels about her brother taking on the crown. In anticipation of the big day, Anne has spoken out regarding her true feelings about the future of the monarchy that's so dear to her heart and how she feels about its place in Charles' hands.