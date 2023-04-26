Princess Anne Lands A Big Role In King Charles' Coronation

King Charles III spent nearly his life until last year as the next in line for the throne; he attended his mother's coronation in 1953 at the age of four. But now his coronation day is in sight — May 6, 2023. As we countdown to coronation day, we're finding out more and more about an event that people haven't seen in some 70 years. We've learned about Prince George's role in King Charles' coronation. We've found out some about the guest list. Prince Harry will be there; however, he will reportedly not be sitting with the royal family, per the Daily Mail. And Meghan Markle is staying at their home in California for the big day. And there was one royal who was completely snubbed from the coronation — Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Some familiar faces who are without question going to be in attendance include the latest Prince and Princess of Wales, though whether their youngest son Prince Louis makes an appearance, we may have to wait to find out. Along with his sons, King Charles' siblings will be at the event, and his sister Anne, Princess Royal has been appointed with a prestigious role in the proceedings.