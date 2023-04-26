Princess Anne Lands A Big Role In King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III spent nearly his life until last year as the next in line for the throne; he attended his mother's coronation in 1953 at the age of four. But now his coronation day is in sight — May 6, 2023. As we countdown to coronation day, we're finding out more and more about an event that people haven't seen in some 70 years. We've learned about Prince George's role in King Charles' coronation. We've found out some about the guest list. Prince Harry will be there; however, he will reportedly not be sitting with the royal family, per the Daily Mail. And Meghan Markle is staying at their home in California for the big day. And there was one royal who was completely snubbed from the coronation — Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
Some familiar faces who are without question going to be in attendance include the latest Prince and Princess of Wales, though whether their youngest son Prince Louis makes an appearance, we may have to wait to find out. Along with his sons, King Charles' siblings will be at the event, and his sister Anne, Princess Royal has been appointed with a prestigious role in the proceedings.
Princess Anne will be the king's ceremonial bodyguard at the coronation
Anne, Princess Royal has been named by her brother King Charles III as the Gold Stick-in-Waiting for his coronation, which means she's the king's bodyguard and personal attendant for the event, as reported by The Mirror. While it is a ceremonial role now, it started in the 15th century as a very real and literal bodyguard position. Princess Anne will be on horseback immediately behind the newly crowned King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, and leading some 6,000 service members as they process from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. King Charles gave her the job, according to a palace source, because of "her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else," per the Daily Mirror. And she is said to be "incredibly honored" by the appointment.
Princess Anne is the Colonel of the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment in the royal household, per The Household Division. Since 1678, one of the two colonels of the Household Cavalry regiments has been appointed as Gold Stick-in-Waiting, according to the Household Cavalry Museum. There's also a Silver Stick-in-Waiting, who assists the Gold Stick-in-Waiting as needed. And yes, there are literal gold and silver sticks involved.