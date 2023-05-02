Security Threat Forces Buckingham Palace Into Lockdown Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Mere days away from King Charles III's coronation ceremony, a terrifying scene is unfolding at Buckingham Palace. On Tuesday, May 2nd, a man was arrested outside of the palace. The man allegedly advanced toward the palace gates before throwing something onto the property, which, while still unconfirmed, authorities believe to be shotgun cartridges. According Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, "Officers worked immediately to detain the man, and he has been taken into police custody. There have been no reports of any shots fired or any injuries to officers or members of the public. Officers remain at the scene, and further enquiries are ongoing," per BBC.

The man was suspected to have a weapon on his person, and was confirmed to be carrying a suspicious bag. Luckily, King Charles and Queen Camilla weren't present at the palace when the incident took place, but it's safe to say that security will be even tougher in the days to come as this story further unfolds.