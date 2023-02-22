The Reason King Charles And Queen Camilla's Coronation Will Make History

King Charles III is gearing up for his May coronation. Details for the event have been confirmed by the royal family, with the official crowning taking place on May 6. While Charles has been formally acting as monarch since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation is a ceremonial event that ties Charles to the Church of England. The United Kingdom's monarch does not need to participate in this formal ceremony, as Edward VIII chose to do. Charles, however, has opted for the event.

Charles will not be the only member of the royal bunch that will be celebrated at the coronation. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be formally crowned queen consort, a title Queen Elizabeth chose to bestow on her prior to her passing. This came with some backlash, as Camilla was seen as the other woman when Charles was married to the beloved Princess Diana.

Their unconventional relationship is not the single different circumstance surrounding Charles and Camilla. The pair will make history at the coronation for an interesting reason.