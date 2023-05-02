Days Of Our Lives Alum Casey Deidrick Set To Return To Hallmark
Soap opera fans will recognize Casey Deidrick from his time on "Days of Our Lives." Casey Deidrick actually originated the role of Chad DiMera, which has since been taken over by fan-favorite Billy Flynn. However, Deidrick has more to his body of work than just soaps. He's also appeared in shows like "Glee," "Wizards of Waverly Place," "90210," "Teen Wolf," "Into the Dark," and many more. However, other fans may know him as one of the soap stars who made the move to Hallmark. In 2021, Deidrick appeared in the Hallmark Christmas film "A Very Merry Bridesmaid," which co-starred Emily Osment and became a huge hit with viewers.
The movie focused on Osment's character, Leah, who was celebrating her 30th birthday and her brother's wedding day on Christmas Eve. With all of the excitement, those close to her had her feeling a bit left out and forgotten. However, her former childhood crush, Drew, played by Deidrick, was there to ensure she had a wonderful 30th birthday despite the chaos. "The film has a lot of themes on coming of age," Deidrick told Digital Journal of the role. "What I really loved about my character Drew is how much he cared for Leah and he wanted to make her feel special even when everyone else forgot. I really enjoyed the love and the care that he had for Leah."
Now, the actor is finally headed back to Hallmark in another wedding-themed movie.
Casey Deidrick stars in Hallmark's Wedding Season alongside Stephanie Bennett
As part of The Hallmark Channel's June schedule, fans will be seeing plenty of wedding content, and one of their brand new movies will star former "Days of Our Lives" star Casey Deidrick in his return to the network. Deidrick's new Hallmark movie is titled "Wedding Season." The film features the actor as a photographer named Ryan who meets journalist Trish, played by Hallmark fan-favorite Stephanie Bennett.
Trish begins to get burnt out on weddings when she is a bridesmaid for three of her friends in back-to-back ceremonies. Of course, all the weddings will likely have Trish contemplating her own love life. When her date bails on her, Trish finds herself pairing up with the photographer Ryan, who turns out to be the brother of one of her best friends.
The movie is set to have plenty of weddings, romance, and a stellar cast that will undoubtedly have viewers tuning in. It also kicks off Hallmark's June wedding programming event, which features a new movie every Saturday. Fans can watch "Wedding Season" when it premieres on Hallmark at 8 p.m. on June 3.