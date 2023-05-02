Days Of Our Lives Alum Casey Deidrick Set To Return To Hallmark

Soap opera fans will recognize Casey Deidrick from his time on "Days of Our Lives." Casey Deidrick actually originated the role of Chad DiMera, which has since been taken over by fan-favorite Billy Flynn. However, Deidrick has more to his body of work than just soaps. He's also appeared in shows like "Glee," "Wizards of Waverly Place," "90210," "Teen Wolf," "Into the Dark," and many more. However, other fans may know him as one of the soap stars who made the move to Hallmark. In 2021, Deidrick appeared in the Hallmark Christmas film "A Very Merry Bridesmaid," which co-starred Emily Osment and became a huge hit with viewers.

The movie focused on Osment's character, Leah, who was celebrating her 30th birthday and her brother's wedding day on Christmas Eve. With all of the excitement, those close to her had her feeling a bit left out and forgotten. However, her former childhood crush, Drew, played by Deidrick, was there to ensure she had a wonderful 30th birthday despite the chaos. "The film has a lot of themes on coming of age," Deidrick told Digital Journal of the role. "What I really loved about my character Drew is how much he cared for Leah and he wanted to make her feel special even when everyone else forgot. I really enjoyed the love and the care that he had for Leah."

Now, the actor is finally headed back to Hallmark in another wedding-themed movie.