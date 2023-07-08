Almond Moms Have Gone Viral Again, And They're Getting Bashed On TikTok

There's a lot to unpack about the almond mom trend. Although it's gained popularity recently, the trend's origins go back to 2013. It all began with an infamous scene in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," when Gigi Hadid called her mother, Yolanda Hadid, to tell her that she was feeling really weak because she'd only eaten half an almond that day. Yolanda replied nonchalantly, "Have a couple of almonds and chew them really well."

In 2022, she clarified to People that her statement was taken out of context, and Yolanda wasn't even aware of what she was saying because she'd just emerged from surgery. However, throughout the show, Yolanda made several questionable statements to Gigi. She discouraged Gigi from playing volleyball, fearing that it would make her look too masculine. At Gigi's birthday party, Yolanda told her to enjoy "one night of being bad" and only ate the tiniest piece of her daughter's cake.

Sadly, tons of people saw their parents in Yolanda. And they took to TikTok to share their traumatic experiences in a light-hearted manner. @_leaveitblankk posted a video that depicted how almond moms shame their kids for their food choices at a restaurant and even take tasty ingredients out of a salad to make it "healthier." Likewise, in her video, fellow TikTok user @8kateee detailed how her own mother tried to put her on a highly restrictive diet that included no carbs, condiments, or fats, all of which had to be consumed in minimal portion sizes.