The Biggest Problem General Hospital Fans Have With Joss And Dex
Although Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) are set to be the next supercouple on "General Hospital," fans have been less than enthused with their romance and repetitive interactions. Because they couldn't publicly reveal they were seeing each other, Dex and Joss had been meeting in secret, and all they seemed to do was have sex and talk about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Fans on social media and soap opera message boards have grown weary of this.
Joss' brother, and Sonny's estranged son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), first hired Dex to infiltrate his dad's mafia organization and gather evidence to put him away. Dex secretly took video footage of Sonny allowing an arms dealing company called Pikeman to run weapons through his territory and gave it to Michael. Michael's wife, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), has been lobbying for Michael to fix things with his dad, citing some of the good things Sonny has done — including running interference for Michael's uncle, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), who is wanted by the SEC for insider trading. Currently, Drew has run off with a team to rescue several people, including Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), who is a bone marrow match for the leukemia-stricken Willow and her only chance for survival. Yet Josslyn still thinks ill of Sonny.
As the heat between Michael and Sonny seems to be cooling down finally, Michael has yet to turn the evidence against his father in to the authorities, leaving Dex in limbo between his two employers.
Joss and Dex's pillow talk unnerves some fans
On the show's official Twitter page, "General Hospital" posted a screenshot of Josslyn Jacks and Dex Heller in bed, captioning it: "Dex wants to reassure Josslyn that he won't be in danger from Sonny for much longer. Will the video be enough to put him away?" One unenthusiastic response stated, "These two have literally nothing outside of sex and Sonny." Similarly, another fan quipped, "Very strange that their pillow talk is always involving Sonny."
Some fans find it unnerving that Dex and Joss don't go on dates; they just have sex and talk about Sonny. In their most recent pillow conversation, Joss ruminated about the effect handing the video over to the authorities would have on Sonny's children. One viewer postulated that Michael will eventually decide against it because he is well aware of how Sonny going to prison would affect the family. In the sea of negative comments, there were surprisingly quite a few fans who enjoy the chemistry between Josslyn and Dex and are happy that the couple communicates with each other.
Yet still, one slightly disturbed fan hysterically posted, "Don't you think it's weird and honestly kinda gross that a young woman has to talk about her ex-stepdad every time she has sex?"