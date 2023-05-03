The Biggest Problem General Hospital Fans Have With Joss And Dex

Although Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) are set to be the next supercouple on "General Hospital," fans have been less than enthused with their romance and repetitive interactions. Because they couldn't publicly reveal they were seeing each other, Dex and Joss had been meeting in secret, and all they seemed to do was have sex and talk about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Fans on social media and soap opera message boards have grown weary of this.

Joss' brother, and Sonny's estranged son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), first hired Dex to infiltrate his dad's mafia organization and gather evidence to put him away. Dex secretly took video footage of Sonny allowing an arms dealing company called Pikeman to run weapons through his territory and gave it to Michael. Michael's wife, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), has been lobbying for Michael to fix things with his dad, citing some of the good things Sonny has done — including running interference for Michael's uncle, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), who is wanted by the SEC for insider trading. Currently, Drew has run off with a team to rescue several people, including Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), who is a bone marrow match for the leukemia-stricken Willow and her only chance for survival. Yet Josslyn still thinks ill of Sonny.

As the heat between Michael and Sonny seems to be cooling down finally, Michael has yet to turn the evidence against his father in to the authorities, leaving Dex in limbo between his two employers.