How To Answer The 'A Pro And Con Of Dating Me' Bumble Prompt

Taking the risk of being vulnerable can yield huge rewards when you're using dating apps. Their prompts range from Instagram-worthy captions to invitations like "meet me here" or "this could be us." Figuring out the shoulds and shouldn'ts of online dating can feel like a daunting task, but finding the most important questions you should be asking matches on Bumble is a strong step to kick things off.

Dating coach Emyli Lovz explained to Bustle why Bumble is a particularly strong choice when it comes to a dating app that makes promises to its users. She said, "It's refreshing to have an application built for and by women that lives up to its nickname as 'the feminist Tinder.'" She also added, "Bumble tries to make starting conversations easier with Bumble questions, which users can select to start a conversation."

When it comes to the "a pro and con of dating me" prompt, you'll want to nail down personal details that are relevant, truthful, and playful enough to pique a potential date's interest. But just like being asked your strengths and weaknesses in a job interview, it's important to strike the right balance between confidence and coyness in your "pros," while the "cons" of getting involved with you shouldn't deter anyone from moving forward.