Days Of Our Lives Star Peter Reckell Hints At Another Bo And Hope Return

"Days of Our Lives" viewers were over the moon when Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso announced that they would be reprising their roles as iconic couple Bo and Hope Brady for the soap opera's spinoff series "Beyond Salem" in 2022. However, that was nothing compared to the excitement that fans had when it was later revealed that Bo and Hope would be returning to the flagship series in 2023. Longtime watchers of the soap opera have been waiting for Bo and Hope's triumphant return, but many were unhappy about how their reunion storyline played out. The couple seemingly didn't get their happy ending. Instead of episodes filled with family reunions and romance, Bo was shot and later fell into a coma before he and Hope could even share one romantic moment together.

Many "Days of Our Lives" fans gave a thumbs-down to Bo and Hope's brief reunion, sharing their thoughts on social media. Meanwhile, others were simply happy to have both Reckell and Alfonso back on the canvas. Of course, the actors have already finished their stint on the show, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats about the future of Bo and Hope.

However, Reckell may be offering fans a hint about a possible return to the soap opera.